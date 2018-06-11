New concerns about election security as voters head to the polls

More
FBI and Homeland security officials recently warned that domestic extremist and homegrown Islamic radicals might see the time around the election as a moment to sow fear.
1:40 | 11/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New concerns about election security as voters head to the polls

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58993751,"title":"New concerns about election security as voters head to the polls","duration":"1:40","description":"FBI and Homeland security officials recently warned that domestic extremist and homegrown Islamic radicals might see the time around the election as a moment to sow fear.","url":"/GMA/News/video/concerns-election-security-voters-head-polls-58993751","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.