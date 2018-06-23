Transcript for Confusion on the border as more lawmakers call for change to immigration policy

We turn now to the chaos at the border and the latest immigrant families detained as Washington works out ways to handle the situation over the cries against separating children from THR parents. Abs Marcus Moore is in McAllen with more. Marcus, good morning. Reporter: Adrienne, good morning. There is still so much confusion and frustration about when and how nearly 2,000 families will be reunited, and here at this bus station McAllen, we have seen dozens of detainees with their children appearing to be leased from custody while their cases procd. New this morning, a busload of young motherarriving at the central station in McAllen, Texas. Their sons, daughters in their arms, ankle monitors wraed around their legs. This morning they are among th immigrant families together after being detained for crossing the border illegally. She says that -- I asked if she was worried that she might be separated from her son and she said, yes, she is very, very word about that. Reporter: The government says about 0 children have already been reunited with their families but tensions still running high. We have no reason to be proud of this. Reporter: Politicians visiting the border as unanswered questions linger for immigrant families folwing trump's executive order. Democratic senator kamala Harris calling for immediate reunification of families. That message echoed by senators across the aisle too. It is absolutely the case that children need to be with their moms and dads. That's the righthing to do. Reporter: The U.S. Customs and border protection agency says they expected all separated kids to be reunited as of this morning. But that assessment does not include kids in HHS custody. The plan for their reunions remains unclear. More tn 1,800 children still waiting. Reporter: That is 6-yeaold Alison Jima Valencia Madrid who was separated from her mother. Her audio obtained by prop thenpeaking to her family from that detention center. Reporter: And new information on the crying little girl who became the face of family separation. Her father telling ABC news that she was not separated from his wife, though, he does not know how the two are doing this morning. And immigration officials are reportedly making plans to house as many as 15,0 immigrant families. They could perhaps be held at military bases or other facilities, and this morning I is still unclear when those separated families will actually be reunited. Whit. Marcus Moore, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.