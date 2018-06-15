Congressman makes play 1 year after he was shot at baseball practice

More
Plus, details on why Jimmy Kimmel and Sen. Ted Cruz are facing off in basketball, and two "Dancing With the Stars" pros get engaged.
1:10 | 06/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Congressman makes play 1 year after he was shot at baseball practice

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55925861,"title":"Congressman makes play 1 year after he was shot at baseball practice","duration":"1:10","description":"Plus, details on why Jimmy Kimmel and Sen. Ted Cruz are facing off in basketball, and two \"Dancing With the Stars\" pros get engaged.","url":"/GMA/News/video/congressman-makes-play-year-shot-baseball-practice-55925861","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.