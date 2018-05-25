Contractors help woman discovery mystery illness

More
An Indiana woman who felt sick for more than 10 years finally got relief when contractors working on her home found a slow carbon monoxide leak.
3:39 | 05/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Contractors help woman discovery mystery illness

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55430971,"title":"Contractors help woman discovery mystery illness","duration":"3:39","description":"An Indiana woman who felt sick for more than 10 years finally got relief when contractors working on her home found a slow carbon monoxide leak.","url":"/GMA/News/video/contractors-woman-discovery-mystery-illness-55430971","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.