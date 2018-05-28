Transcript for Cop caught on video punching beachgoer in head

Thatwhat the D.A. Is asking for. That drbing video showingage oicer confronting a G woman on the beach and pumping her in theead placed on adminative dutynd an vestigation is under way and Eva pilgrim is here withe onthis story causing a lot of waves on social media, Eva. Reporr: The officer came moving if she was drinking. She said she took andassed breathaler test but the cop didn't leave and video of what happened next has now GE viral. Stop resistin Reporter: This video ofwo police officers at a breach on the Jersey shore wrestling a woman on the groundne punching her he head under inveigation thisorning. Beachgoerslling, a baby crying in the background. You'reot allow toadit and choke me. I didn't do anythingwrong. Reporter: It happened in wildwood, new jers shock beachgoers like a hewi. When she fell that caught my eye. I woke up a then I got my camera out right when she went down. Reporr: The vid she posted now with M than 2 million views on Twitter. And the woman at th center of identified by police as 20-year-old Emily Weinman from philadia charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and a minor in possession of alcohol in addition to two units of assault on a police officer by spitting. Andof a now deleted cebook post she wrote I asked them don't they have some better to do. The C said, I was gonna let U go but now'll W you up. In a Stant the wildwood police chief says while H finds this video to be alarming, he does not want to rush to any jument. So it is important to note it is actually against the law to drink on the beach in wildwood even if you arefge and if you know the Jersey shore and know anything about wildwood it's been wild and did lot to clean U image. Iteems like it's Nev apopriate to be punched in the head. Alltill under investigation. Thank you so much. Coming up on this Monday morning whyobert Kennedy Jr.

