Transcript for Cops suspended after violent arrest caught on video

Now to a violent arrest caught on cell phone O. Two Florida police ofrs seen hitting a suspect tir ba tovens after H already on the ground and the officers be on administrativeve pending an investigationnd ABC's gio Benitez has the Y. Eporter: This is the amatic video leading to the suspension of two police cers. Get on the ground before I -- Reporter:ice say a suspect saw Daniel dunkeler steal a cell phone and charger andt'shen they confronted hi with a taser then ton. Esn't that hurt? Repr: Watch with the suspect on the ground one O the officers H him again. Yo, H didn't do anything. Reportehe witness recording the video speaks clearly concerned abohat he's seen. I totally understand be doesn't deserve to be hit after he'stheground. He'cuffed now. He was on T ground -- ou want to S the footage Show him the foot orhe city manager saying a full investiga is now under way. I Thi it would be grossly inappropriate for any member of th leadership ofhisommunity not to be concerned. Repr: And Berger faces charges ofurglary a resist Ang officer without violence others on paid leave E other on an hourly wage and not bepaid as they investig so looking for more videos. People have their cell phones. There are videos out the Even tson taking it say Yo can at this footage right here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.