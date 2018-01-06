-
Now Playing: Cop caught on video kicking suspect in head
-
Now Playing: New Jersey police release bodycam video showing violent arrest
-
Now Playing: Police release bodycam video capturing woman's violent beach arrest
-
Now Playing: Manhunt intensifies for alleged cop killer
-
Now Playing: Baseball star describes recovery from brain aneurysm
-
Now Playing: Protests planned over Trump immigration policy
-
Now Playing: Trump pardons conservative firebrand
-
Now Playing: Cops suspended after violent arrest caught on video
-
Now Playing: Top North Korean official to visit White House
-
Now Playing: Warriors win 1st NBA Finals game in overtime
-
Now Playing: Bejeweled hair is Instagram's newest sparkly trend
-
Now Playing: How to find your sexual 'superpower'
-
Now Playing: Mother is separated from her son at the border
-
Now Playing: Horrid or harmless: Should parents specify their kids' birthday party gifts?
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: What to know about the new colon cancer guidelines
-
Now Playing: Top North Korea official meets with US Secretary of State
-
Now Playing: Max performs hit love song for couple's 1st dance song
-
Now Playing: How to throw the ultimate DIY wedding
-
Now Playing: Billboard chart-topping singer Max dishes on 'Lights Down Low'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-haves for summer fun