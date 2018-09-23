Cosby to face his accusers in court

More
American comedian Bill Cosby is set to appear in court for a sentencing hearing on his conviction for sexual assault.
2:13 | 09/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cosby to face his accusers in court
tomorrow for the start of his seenciring. His fate after B convictedf Xu assault. Erielle reshs on the sry. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning to GU as you know, all E O this been a dramatic fromgrll Cosby. Cofacing these of years behind bars. Convicd of sexual ass the me too era. Guiltilty. Guilty!ee ou. Me tell you something. Ba in a pennlvania courtroom. To hear his fate. Encing heang.d's most ared stars, UND guiltyapril of tee felony CNT aggravated inde assault for drugging and sexually assault Andrea con standn home in 2004. H rges Carri a ten-yeaxtence. Reporter: The former comedian's first trial ending in a hung verdt. Es will Ben constandeek. As she comes face to face with Cosby. Takinghedeliver her ctim impacstatement. A judge denying a motion that wo have alled more acsers address thou We're disappointed by the verdict. We don't think Mr. Cosby is guilty of anything. And thght is notver. Rep from the outset, he mainta any sexual encounters th his accusers consensual. He's widelyected to app It's not unthinkable that the judge could sentence him to jail timend order tt he be ted ov ily to corrtional office at that H. Reporter: Bill cosb legally D. His attorneys are like T argue that hiseclining hh is one of the reasons for a leernce. Cosby is permitted to make a statement no woron if he Wil so. We me onout of India

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58020861,"title":"Cosby to face his accusers in court","duration":"2:13","description":"American comedian Bill Cosby is set to appear in court for a sentencing hearing on his conviction for sexual assault. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/cosby-face-accusers-court-58020861","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.