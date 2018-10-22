Transcript for Dance floor collapse at college party injures dozens

And we are back now with that terrifying scene in South Carolina dozens injured when a dance floor completely collapsed during a college party here comes in university. He's Linda Davis here with the story Lindsay it is amazing people weren't more seriously hurt certainly is Sicilian based on what we've seen the video it is very fortunate there was no loss of life here it happened at a condominiums clubhouse near Clinton's campus. Witnesses described the room is being packed they say a popular song was on everyone was jumping up and down the beat was just about to drop. And then the floored it. Take a look at the terrifying moments at a college party turns. Students at the off campus party celebrating Clemson university's win against North Carolina State. A free fall plummeting to the basement after the dance floor collapses. Some screamed as others struggle to climb back up onto the dance floor. And clemson's first responders rushed to the private reception hall around 12:30 Sunday morning. Don't realize how you have built. Critical seven traumas Arnold. This. About thirty people were then treated at area hospitals with various injuries. Broken bones and cuts the miraculously. No life threatening injuries. It's hard to see feel myself is this follow like this. And in that we go to the blacked out not see my girls and where were blown all over his face and everything up. Her lawyer says he felt the ground begin to shake. Before the floor gave way. There was a lot of chaos I mean. Who you could hear screams screens are never before attempted movies. I saw me news. There's blood everywhere. I saw some really really bad injuries. This morning investigators are trying to determine just what caused the floor to collapse. One witness says right before that moment. She heard a cracking sound. I song and flashed in my life like the wires marking out of the crowd and they stand sauce of they've wound in the down Pete Williams cream. The condominium complex was built about fifteen years ago it's unclear if there was a limit posted about the maximum number of people who confuse the clubhouse at one time now while there are no life threatening injuries still. A lot of very serious injuries. Kenyon in a mansion. Thank you appreciate that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.