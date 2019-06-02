Transcript for Dangerous ice storm moves towards Midwest

Whit, thank you. To that urgent warning in the midwest. A dangerous ice storm on the move. FEMA is now warning drivers to stay off the roads. Hundreds of flights canceled in Chicago and ginger has the latest for us. Good morning, ginger. Reporter: Good morning. These first images I'll show you tell the story. This is Antioch, Illinois, north and west of Chicago, it's falling as rain but hits a subfreezing surface and freezes on it creates this sheet of ice that accumulates, makes the roads like ice Rinks or this car just covered in icicles. Accidents everywhere. There are 600 schools according to our affiliate in Detroit closed around Detroit this morning. That's the first hit. There is another low pressure system that will bring another hit of ice from Madison, Wisconsin, through mt. Pleasant, Michigan, even into new England

