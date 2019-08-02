Transcript for Dangerous storms to bring more snow, rain, ice

We turn to that dangerous winter storm with heavy snow causing scenes like this in Minnesota where schools there have been shut down and now millions are bracing for a major arctic blast. Ginger is tracking the latest. Good morning, ginger. Michael, I think this image tells it all. This is a picture of a tree encased in ice. Entire areas including my parents' backyard is where that was taken. Now they don't have power. After all of this ice hit, the snow hits, you don't have power and go into a ridiculously cold weekend. Blinding white conditions and subzero windchills shutting down interstates. Roads blanketed with up to a foot of snow. Cars skidding, sliding, stuck in ditches. State troopers in Minnesota digging themselves out. Freezing rain in Michigan coating roads. Trees and power lines are up to a half inch of ice. At least 130,000 customers in west Michigan will go into the very cold weekend without power. Ahead of the storm dozens of record highs tied or broken from Georgia to Maine. Major flooding in Ohio from ice jams caused by that huge warm-up. A 15-year-old unaccounted for after falling through the thawing ice on the Muskegon river. At least six reported tornadoes in the past two days. This damage from an ef-1 tornado in Arkansas. A train knocked off its tracks by 50-mile-per-hour wind gusts in southeast Missouri. Water rescues in Tennessee. Vehicles submerged. Route 66 washed away. Up to 6 1/2 inches of rain near Nashville. This cold front is far reaching. Dallas to Little Rock this morning waking up in the last 24 hours to about a 50-degree temperature drop and here's where we'll all wake up with windchills subzero from Chicago to Detroit. This is for tomorrow morning. Even Atlanta had an 80-degree record high yesterday. Will feel like freezing tomorrow. E thought it was over, ginger. I guess not. I guess no thank you. Only February.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.