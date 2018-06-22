Transcript for Daughter's 5-year crusade to catch her mother's killer

And now we go to a daughter's fight for justice for her murdered mother. Popular New Jersey radio host April Kauffman was found dead six years ago. And her daughter insisting her stepfather was responsible Deborah Roberts has been following it. I've been following it for years. A story that is really kind of worthy of a "Sopranos" episode that involves a power couple, dark secrets and lies and a motorcycle gang and investigators say medical fraud. The unbelievableable drama came to life when prosecutors decided to pursue a cold murder case. Thursday, may 10th, 2012. April Kauffman is found shot to death on her bedroom floor. I just got called by my house person that my wife is face down on the floor. Okay. A popular radio host -- Love being here to bring you the truth. Unvarnished and unbuttoned. Reporter: It sent shock waves through Linwood where April and her husband Jim Kaufman lived. Authorities are not releasing details but appears Kauffman's shooting death was not random. Reporter: Her daughter strongly suspects her stepfather and sets out on a crusade. It seems Kauffman has an airtight alibi and arrives at a local convenience store at the same time she's being gunned down. I've been advised to not speak to anybody about this. He's like, you might need to really start to realize that is never going to be solved. I said I'm not going to realize that because I will never stop fining out and I walked away and never spoke to him again. That wouldn't be the end. He went after my mom's life insurance policy. Your reaction. No way because you know what, this is my only attempt to maybe get some and the and the truth would start to come out? She files a wrongful death suit against her father and forced him to answer questions 4 1/2 hours in this video deposition getting grilled on everything from his love of guns. How many guns do you own? Approximately 18. To the moment he saw his wife's lifeless body on the floor. I ran upstairs. I looked and side and saw April lying there and she wasn't moving. Reporter: That testimony would lead to a dramatic series of events, an explosive revelation of a dark and secret life. Tonight our "20/20" cameras will take you deep inside there investigation to the murder scene and even to the maximum security jail, Michael, where I spent some time to learn a little bit more about the final twist in this story. It is really jaw dropping. You say you spent five years covering this. I jumped into it recently and it's quite a revelation. Everyone out there, see Deborah's full report tonight on "20/20" at 10:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC.

