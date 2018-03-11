Transcript for At least 3 dead as a gunman opens fire at a Tallahassee Yoga studio

Turning now to a deadly shooting in Florida. A gunman opening fire inside a yoga studio killing two people and injuring several others before turning the gun on himself. ABC's Zachary kiesch is here with that story. Zachary, good morning. Reporter: Whit, Dan, Eva, good morning to you. It's a terrible story. Last night during class the shooter walked and many of the students inside that yoga studio tried to fight back, and now police are looking for a motive. Overnight a chaotic scene when the shooter opened fire. First responders racing to the scene. This is the worst. It is random. There's no way to bring sense to a senseless crime. Reporter: Authorities say it all unfolded just after 5:30 P.M. When 40-year-old Scott Paul Beierle walked into the studio with a gun killing two women and injuring several others. We are working diligently to try to make a connection between him and any of the victims. Reporter: Police are now saying that people in the class fought back trying not only to save themselves but other people. One man was pistol whipped. Victims ran to nearby businesses desperate for help. The gentleman who came in apparently tried to fight off the attacker, and he had quite a few wounds on his face, I guess, from trying to help. Reporter: The two who were killed connected to Florida state university. Faculty member 61-year-old Dr. Nancy van vessem and student, 21-year-old Maura Binkley. Community members who witnessed the aftermath in shock. You don't expect it especially being such a calming place and for that to happen of all places to be a yoga studio is crazy. Police are working the crime scene and continue to collect evidence. So far they've interviewed dozens of witnesses and, you know, if you guys have ever been to one, it's about growth and coming together, it's traditionally a really, really safe zone. I think we've all been to hot yoga classes at least here and it's incredible to think that this would happen there. Thank you very much. We appreciate it.

