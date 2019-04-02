Transcript for 5 dead after plane crashes into home

Now turning to that deadly plane crash, five people killed when a small plane went down in a California neighborhood shortly after takeoff. Igniting a massive fire that engulfed several homes. Matt Gutman is there in yorba Linda, good morning, Matt. Reporter: According to investigators and video we have seen, it appeared that the plane broke in the air before. We'll zoom in. You can see one of the plane's engine leaning against that house. Five homes damaged here and of course, five people killed. It was a sleepy Sunday afternoon when parts of a plane began raining down on this Los Angeles suburb. We saw two fireballs, and the plane was just falling out of the sky. And by the time we got up here, we saw this devastation in the neighborhood. Reporter: One of this part twin-engine plane blasting into this home like a missile. The plume seen for miles. It went up so fast, there was nothing you could do. Reporter: The inferno killing four people in that house. The pilot of the plane, only occupant, also killed. Within seconds, dozens of dazed residents walking amid the wreckage. Folks yelling, get back. I look up and I just see debris flying everywhere. Part of the plane, the motor flew down into the garage like a torpedo. Reporter: Propellers scattered on lawn and windows shattered. The debris field is about four blocks long. We're in the process of documenting the debris and the wreckage. The main cabin of the airplane, along with one of the engines came to rest at the bottom of ravine. Reporter: Two additional people taken to a burn center and a firefighter injured. We're going to continue this investigation through the evening and well into tomorrow morning. Reporter: Investigators are going to have to piece together what happened through those videos we saw and also that debris field. All right, Matt, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.