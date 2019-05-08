Transcript for Deadly massacres may spur copycats: FBI

We want to take a closer look at the threat of domestic terrorism and the problem of mass shootings. Half of the ten deadliest shootings have occurred in the past three years. That's according to the FBI. Since 9/11 more Americans have been killed by domestic terrorists than foreign ones since 9/11. Let's go to Pierre Thomas with more on this side of the story. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Robin, good morning. Today the FBI is warning these massacres may spark more. Hundreds of mass shootings, a spike in active shooter attacks and as we speak, the FBI is monitoring hundreds of domestic terrorism suspects, many of them motivated by racial hatred. This weekend's shootings just the latest in a string of cases that have authorities scrambling, and this stark warning from FBI officials. Since the tree of life synagogue massacre last October -- The October is talking about all these Jews need to die. Reporter: -- The FBI is seeing a surge of reports in hate crimes by suspects who identify as white supremacists. There's been a rise in attacks inspired by white supremacy. Reporter: The FBI investigating roughly 850 domestic terrorism cases, a significant number involving hatred. There have been more incidents sparked by domestic terrorists. Reporter: If Americans are wondering if sometimes new and disturbing is emerging, there is. The nation averaged roughly six active shooter incidents each year with suspects seeking to kill people in places like malls and schools. By 2017 the number jumped to 30 incidents that near alone, five times more. To combat the carnage, the FBI and secret service have been studying active shooters and mass killers. In a recently released survey, the secret service found that killers wrote about their deadly intentions or said something to family, friends or associates indicating terror was coming. The tree of life synagogue killer wrote anti-semitic creeds online. That Nazi who ran over people in charlottesville, killing a woman, shared Instagram photographs about running over protestors months before his deadly attack. On the controversial website 8chan, extremists seem to have found a home. At least three mass shootings this year alone have been announced on the site. In the wake of the latest massacres in El Paso and Dayton, the site's founder wants 8chan shut down. Overnight the network provider cloudflare says it has cut off the site's services for, quote, refusing to monitor their hate-filled community. The secret service maintains that many such assaults could be prevented, that when people see or hear something, even if it involves a family member or friend they've got to tell authorities. The FBI is trying to work with local police to better identify killers before the act. Thank you, Pierre.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.