Deaf puppy rescued from 50-foot deep hole

Hundreds of people in Huntsville, Alabama, rushed to help rescue Toffee, a 7-week-old Australian Shepard mix.
2:29 | 07/02/18

Transcript for Deaf puppy rescued from 50-foot deep hole

