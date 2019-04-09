-
Now Playing: Deadly Hurricane Dorian batters Bahamas as storm impacts US
-
Now Playing: Images from Bahamas reveal scope of hurricane’s destruction
-
Now Playing: 'We’re happy to be safe': Group rescued from Dorian floodwaters
-
Now Playing: NYC measles outbreak 'effectively over': Officials
-
Now Playing: Evacuations ordered as Carolinas brace for Dorian
-
Now Playing: Death toll climbs in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
-
Now Playing: Walmart changes gun policy in wake of El Paso shooting
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian storm surge threats continue
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian makes its way up US East Coast
-
Now Playing: Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony goes home
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin mom killed while teaching son to drive, police say
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian targets Southeast
-
Now Playing: More than 2 glasses of soda daily linked tied to higher risk of death: Study
-
Now Playing: Police video shows officers rescuing driver after fiery crash
-
Now Playing: At least 5 hurt in accident involving charter bus carrying children
-
Now Playing: Bahamas woman brings in 97 homeless dogs during Dorian
-
Now Playing: Mitch McConnell responds to question on background check bill
-
Now Playing: Flood-prone areas of Carolinas, Georgia racing to beat hurricane