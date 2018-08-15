Transcript for Death toll climbs in tourist bridge collapse in Italy

We're going to go overseas now to that devastating bridge collapse in Italy. New footage overnight showing the destruction after a major highway bridge collapsed during a storm, sending vehicles plummeting nearly 150 feet. The death toll climbing. ABC's Julia Macfarlane is on the scene in genoa with the very latest. Good morning, Julia. Reporter: Good morning, Michael, yes, it was meant to be a day of celebration today. It's one of Italy's biggest national holidays, but no one here in genoa is celebrating. This bridge yesterday would have been packed with holiday travelers, and instead at least 31 people have died and dozens have been injured. Overnight rescuers desperately searching for any signs of life still trapped in the rubble. A brigade of rescuers using ropes to lower a victim to a waiting ambulance. Their car part of the mangled wreckage. Horrifying cell phone video showing the moment of bridge began to give way. 38 cars and trucks plunging nearly 150 feet to the ground. You can see from the air the massive pile of debris. 250 feet of the nearly 3,000-foot bridge crumbling during a severe storm in the Italian port town. 60,000 vehicles had crossed that bridge daily. Miraculously this green truck stopping just feet from the edge. Italian officials now investigating what may have caused the horrific accident, but experts point to the old infrastructure that is in need of desperate overhaul. Before the collapse, the bridge spanning over buildings and water. Failing infrastructure not unique to Europe. In 2007 a bridge collapsing in Minneapolis killing 13. This morning officials saying work had been under way when the collapse happened. And this remains a rescue operation we're told. Officials have said to us that one side of the river bank has been searched. The other side is being looked at today. Many people still hoping for some good news. Robin. All right, Julia, so tragic.

