Transcript for Death toll from Dorian climbs to 30 in Bahamas

The Bahamas, of course, still reeling from Dorian. The official death toll climbing to 30 and now the health minister says the final count will be, quote, staggering and that is because thousands could still be missing there. Victor Oquendo traveled with an emergency air ambulance to deliver supplies. Joining us now from Miami beam, good morning, Victor. Reporter: Help is on the way. They need it. Even though the Bahamas are so close to us in south Florida getting in can be a bit of a right before we landed in freeport our pilot told us the tower is out and the Navy has to coordinate who flies in and out. Reporter: Overnight the death toll rising five days after hurricane Dorian left its mark on the Bahamas. Officials say at least 30 people have now been pronounced dead with the fear the final death toll will be staggering. Everyone is in a state of shock. We lost everything so right now we just are in survival mode. Everything in abaco is totally destroyed. Reporter: We flew with Trinity air ambulance with grand bahama with supplies collected by WPLG. Everywhere you look large debris litters the island. Hurricane Dorian tore apart the Ang gars at this airport and take a look through. That small plane, looks like it was cut in half. The devastation triggering widespread rescue efforts. Since hurricane Dorian made landfall, the coast guard have rescued more than 200 people even providing food to those left stranded. Today, this morning, we were down on a couple of remote aisles and came across one and there were about 150 people on the island. It was completely devastated. Reporter: Other residents left to sift through what remains of their lives. This is like the master bedroom, the bathroom, the living room and there's another bedroom. All of it it gone. All of it is gone. Reporter: Geno's home was destroyed. What was inside is scattered across the lawn. How scary was that? It was pretty scary but during that you don't have time to be scared. You're in survival mode and save what we could save and get up higher. Reporter: Amid the disaster, he tells us he plans on rebuilding. Still hard to see all what you've been accumulating over the years just completely washed away. Reporter: Residents in freeport say at this point the emotional toll is worse than the physical. One woman told me that this hasn't been hell on Earth but hell on water. We are feeling for them. Okay, Victor, thanks very much.

