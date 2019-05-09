Transcript for Death toll rises in Bahamas amid Dorian destruction

This morning we're seeing new images of Dorian's devastation across the Bahamas as the death toll climbs. At least 20 people there were killed by the storm. Now rescue crews are trying to evacuate and find survivors still trapped. Marcus Moore has the latest. Good morning, Marcus. Reporter: Michael, good morning. The minister of national security told us overnight they will be wrapping up their search and rescue efforts today as more resources have arrived and they're also able to reach areas that have been cut off. This morning, an urgent rescue and relief efforts under way with so much devastation, so many displaced, the 'twassing is overwhelming. The death toll now at 20 but officials expect that number to climb. Our response will be day and night, day after day, week after week, month after month until the lives of our people return to some degree of normalcy. Reporter: The race against time to get people much needed food, water and medical attention. The important thing is to do good triage so have to sort the patients to take the sickest ones out first. Reporter: The U.S. Coast guard helping to rescue and evacuate survivors. At least 200 people here have been reported missing and thousands more displaced. The devastation is unimaginable and so many people homeless as a result of it. Reporter: In the midst of so much uncertainty and heartache here, an emotional reunion. Family members separated on abaco island when the storm hit. This tearful scene of a young boy from abaco reunited with his family. It's now been four days since the category 5 hurricane made its direct hit on the island nation with 185-mile-per-hour winds. The storm surge up to 20 feet. We're on the third floor and the water is pouring through -- pouring through the door. Reporter: New drone footage capturing the magnitude. Widespread devastation as far as the eye can see. Planes and a boat pushed onto the roadway where homes once stood now appearing as a wasteland. And we are told that there is work under way to find shelter for the hundreds of people we saw inside the medical clinic in marsh harbour. They have nowhere to go and represent the growing humanitarian crisis on the abaco George. What a crisis it is. Thanks very much.

