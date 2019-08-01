-
Now Playing: House votes to end shutdown
-
Now Playing: Families brace for the impact of the government shutdown
-
Now Playing: US Navy veteran held captive in Iran since July
-
Now Playing: Man charged in Malibu campground killing of young dad
-
Now Playing: Clemson overpowers Alabama in championship game
-
Now Playing: Fast-moving storm brings snow, heavy wind to Northeast
-
Now Playing: Democrats demand equal time to respond to Trump's primetime address
-
Now Playing: Pence calls for Congress to address border issue
-
Now Playing: Last-minute stocking stuffers under $20
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: What to know about the 'Dry January' challenge
-
Now Playing: Grammy-nominated country music star Margo Price performs
-
Now Playing: Anna Chlumsky of 'Veep' talks about the show's upcoming final season
-
Now Playing: Lisa Vanderpump talks how her reality TV hit 'Vanderpump Rules' came to be
-
Now Playing: Is it OK to use a cellphone on a first date? Michael and Sara debate
-
Now Playing: How much money would it take for Michael Strahan to play one more NFL game?
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan, Sara Haines discuss the 'Surviving R. Kelly' doc and scandal
-
Now Playing: All the big Golden Globes moments you don't want to miss
-
Now Playing: The biggest fashion moments from the 2019 Golden Globes
-
Now Playing: 2 Americans allegedly fighting for ISIS captured in Syria
-
Now Playing: Kevin Spacey due in court to face sexual assault charges