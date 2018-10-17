Transcript for New details of 911 call amid search for missing teen

Now to that nationwide search for a missing 13-year-old whose parents were found dead in their Wisconsin home. Hundreds of tips are pouring in and Alex Perez is in Barron, Wisconsin, with the latest. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. Authorities say in a mysterious disappearance like this, every second counts. They have about 150 law enforcement members working this case around the clock. This morning, the search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs intensifying. The FBI and local investigators now looking into more than 200 tips to try and locate the missing teen. We are running a 24/7 operation, a 24/7 command post and have teams ready to respond when a tip comes in. Reporter: Leads have been pouring in from across the country including someone who said they spotted the 13-year-old in this vehicle with two men nearly 2,000 miles away in Miami. Officials now saying that sighting is not credible. Jayme was last seen at a family gathering Sunday. Hours later at 1:00 A.M., a puzzling call from inside Jayme's home to 911. Did it sound like somebody needed help? Did it sound like there was danger? What made the red flags go off. Any 911 call, law enforcement follows up on. There was some kind of commotion on that tape and so we went and responded as we normally do to any 911 call and that's when we discovered two deceased people when we arrived on scene. Reporter: When police responded to their house in rural Wisconsin, Jayme's parents found dead inside. The teenager vanished. Investigators revealing few details about the crime scene but saying they recovered bullet casings inside. Jayme's emotional family this morning holding on to hope she will soon be back home. Tell us a little about her and why you want people to care about what's going on. Jayme is the sweetest little girl. She wouldn't hurt a soul. Reporter: And authorities say they've interviewed Jayme's classmates and her friends. They're hoping someone will hold that key piece of information that will help them crack this case. Michael. All right, thank you so much, Alex.

