Transcript for New details in case of missing mom

We'll turn now to the new text messages revealinged in the case of that missing mom, Kelsey Berreth, who disappeared on Thanksgiving. Her fiance is now facing murder charges. ABC's Paula Faris is here with the details, good morning Paula. Reporter: Good morning. Many of the details in these new court documents are simply too graphic and bothersome to share with you. But they do detail how investigators were able to piece together enough evidence to charge Patrick Frazee with Kelsey Berreth's disappearance. This morning, disturbing new details in the suspected killing of Kelsey Berreth, court documents including dozens of search warrants shedding new light on Patrick Frazee, who is accused of beating Berreth to death on Thanksgiving. The documents include text messages sent between Berreth and Frazee's phones. In one exchange Frazee texts are you okay? Do you need anything or can I do anything? Berreth's phone then replies, no, I'm fine, just worn out. Patrick, tell me about Krystal. Reporter: Those and other exchanges are believed to have been sent after Berreth was killed, apparently staged by Frazee. Another exchange from Berreth's phone to Frazee three days after authorities say the young mother died. It reads, do you even love me? Frazee responds, yes, I do. The Colorado mom was last seen on November 22nd with her 1-year-old daughter Kaylee seen on surveillance video at this safeway. When she walks into Kelsey's condo the scene is horrific. Reporter: According to one agent for the Colorado bureau of investigation, Frazee was aided by Idaho nurse Krystal Lee Kenney who told investigators that Frazee called her on November 22nd to say, quote, she had a mess to clean up and she knew that Frazee had killed Berreth. Now, authorities believe Patrick Frazee continued to send text messages from Kelsey Berreth's phone for days after her death. He is scheduled to be arraigned next month where he is expected to enter a plea but these new documents give you a sense of how investigators are able to poke holes in the inconsistencies in his story and just extraordinary police and detective work in this investigation. It was. Thank you, Paula.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.