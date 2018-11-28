Transcript for New details on pilots' actions in crash that killed 189 people

Now to that breaking news overnight, that chilling report about the lion air crash that killed 189 people. Saying from the moment the flight took off pilots fought a tug-of-war with an automated system that repeatedly pushed the jet's nose down. 200 are in service around the world. 42 on U.S. Carriers and David Kerley is at Reagan airport with more. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. This data showing the pilots struggling with this new safety system that wants to nose down a plane if there is trouble. The pilots pulling back on their controls battling the computer. It is the data from this black box that this morning is telling the story of that battle in the sky between an Indonesian crew and a jetliner's safety system. Right after takeoff of the Boeing 737 warning alarms of something wrong. It was apparently a bad sensor and data telling the flight computer there was a possibility of a dangerous stall, so the computer put the jet nose down. The pilots correcting, pulling the nose up. This happens more than two dozen times, a tug-of-war, nose down then pulled up until the jet falls out of the sky. There had been problems on this same jet on the previous three flights. But this crew could not recover. They may not have followed procedure. They did not follow procedure. The procedure would have been to disconnect the system but also the procedure should be if you see something that wrong with your airplane early on in the flight, land it. Don't wait. Reporter: Indonesian authorities releasing their report overnight recommending that lion air, quote, improve the safety culture and for the first time since the accident Boeing raising questions about maintenance of the jet and pointing out that the day before, a crew experienced similar problems and turned off the system. They added this new system but says the procedures to deal with these problems remain unchanged. Now, the Indonesians are still looking for theockpit voice recorder, but time is running out because the battery on the pinger on that black box is only guaranteed to continue to work for a couple of more days, Michael. All right, David, there's more than 200 737 max 8s in service around the world. Dozens for U.S. Airlines. What is Boeing doing to fix the problem and should passengers be worried? Reporter: Well, our experts say passengers should not be worried, that the plane is safe. What Boeing has done is told all airlines they should make sure that their pilots know the proper procedures, that if you have a problem with the automatic system, shut it off. Michael. All right, thank you very much. Now to disturbing hazing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.