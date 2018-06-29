Transcript for New details on suspect in Maryland newspaper mass shooting

As we saw police responded quickly to the shooting on the scene, about 60 seconds they were there and they were prepared tore this. Take a look at the cover of "Capital gazette" from Saturday, preparing for the worst. Police had just run an active shooter drill less than a week ago. Let's go to Pierre Thomas in Washington with more on the gunman and how they took him down. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Cecilia, good morning. Police say the suspect was specifically targeting the newspaper and came with a deadly plan and carried it out in cold blood. In the midst of a mayhem an initial description of the alleged shooter as police race to the scene. All units, limit your trance -- transmissions. White male with a ponytail. Reporter: Armed with a shotgun blasted through a glass door entering the newsroom of "The capital gazette." Two injured and those five murdered. Authorities said he had created a distraction apparently to make it difficult for victims and police creating more chaos. It was actually canisters of smoke grenades that he used inside of the building when he entered. Reporter: The county's top official said the suspect had put down his weapon and was hiding under a desk when discovered by police. Sources telling ABC news there was initially difficulty identifying the suspect. Because he had no I.D. Or wallet. Court documents naming him as Jarrod Ramos charged with five counts of first degree murder and had a history of conflict with the paper. This was a targeted attack on "The capital gazette." Reporter: Court records reveal he filed a lawsuit against the paper after it published an article reporting he had stalked a woman. Records show he lost the suit. Ramos threatened one of them four years ago. He said he wished I had stopped breathing. There can't be anything more -- I would be better off dead. Reporter: Last night police descended on Ramos' home in laurel, Maryland, hunting for clues but also searching for a social media footprint. Sources say Ramos initially did not cooperate with investigators. He's due in court today at 10:30 this morning for a bail hearing. Cecilia. You'll be following that for us. Thank you. We did hear from that former publisher and editor and told us he was not surprised when he learned that Ramos was the shooter. Reporter: Cecilia, in a sad prophecy, he once told someone, quote, this is a guy who is going to come in and shoot us. With that what are police saying? Were there missed warning sign, missed opportunities? Reporter: The editor said police followed up on those threats and interviewed by police at his home but never had enough to charge him and that was four years ago. Thank you. President trump sent out a tweet thanking the first

