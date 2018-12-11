Transcript for What the devastation in California looks like from above

That devastation massive and the scope breath-taking. KABC is flying over the fires this morning. Good morning, Scott. What are you seeing there? Well, good morning to you. We're basically over the malibu area and we think that's really where most of the concern is going to be this morning and into the day for firefighters. Right along malibu canyon road and we'll give you perspective as we look south. This is the Santa Monica mountains and to the top left portion of your screen is malibu. A lot of homes you can't see in there, nestled in there, in the wake of this firestorm, and over the next couple of days, they have the high winds and they are forecast to be with us until as late as Wednesday. Cecile gentleman? Do you get a sense of any containment there? Can you see it from the sky? You can see it, but it's only to the north. There is no containment on the southside heading towards lake Sherwood and into malibu. Absolutely containment at this hour. We're thinking about everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.