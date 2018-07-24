Dozens killed as wildfire rages in Greece

Residents and tourists are looking for ways to evacuate a coastal resort town 34 miles east of Athens as high winds fan the flames.
1:57 | 07/24/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Dozens killed as wildfire rages in Greece

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

