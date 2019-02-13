Transcript for 'El Chapo' found guilty on all 10 counts

Now to what's next for Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. After he was found guilty on all ten counts following a dramatic three-month trial, ABC's gio Benitez is at the detention center in New York with more on what will happen now. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Hey, Michael. Good morning. Yeah, this is where El Chapo is being held right now. You know, it took the jury six days to reach a verdict. But when they did, they were clear, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman guilty on all counts. This morning, notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is waking up behind bars as a convicted man guilty of all ten federal charges including drug trafficking and conspiracy to murder. One sentence he'll be sent to a maximum security prison, possibly even the supermax adx Florence in Colorado sometimes called the alcatraz of the rockies where infamous inmates like Timmy Mcveigh have been kept. In this never before seen video we can see the moment he learned he would face American justice, arriving in New York back in 2017. Now two years later a trial revealed a system of political bribery, the killing of rivals and paranoid king pin. His favorite gun encrusted with diamonds. He was a killer, a murderer, a manipulator but he was also very, very, very smart. Reporter: The trial was held under unprecedented security. The jurors kept anonymous for their protection. El Chapo had escaped two Mexican prisons, one through this mile-long underground tunnel. Here it is. Reporter: That we saw firsthand in Mexico. And El Chapo will be sentenced in June. He will likely spend the rest of Texas saying overnight that he believes any seized assets should be used to fund that border wall. All right, gio, thanks very much.

