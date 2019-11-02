Transcript for Embattled Virginia governor breaks his silence

to mayhem with the latest out of Virginia. Governor Ralph Northam is speaking out about the political chaos that has gripped his state. Tom llamas is here with more. Reporter: Michael, good morning to you. Governor Northam is reportedly reading "Roots." He plans to have conversations about race throughout the state and isn't going anywhere. As he attempts his first steps toward forgivens, already a slight stumble. This morning, Virginia's governor, Ralph Northam breaking his silence. Refusing call to resign. Adtting he thought about leaving office. Yes, I have thought about resigning pip have thought about what Virginia needs right now. I think I'm in a position I can take Virginia to the next level. Reporter: Critics say, even now in his first TV interview since his scandal rocked Richmond. He sounds out of touch. Just 90 miles from here in 1619, the first indentured servants from Africa landed on our shores in old point comforting what we call now fort Monroe and while -- Also known as slavery. Yes. While we is made a lot of progress in Virginia, slavery has ended. Scho have been desegregated. We have ended the Jim crow laws. Easier access to voting, it's clear we have a lot of work to do. Reporter: His problems started with this racist photo from his medical school yearbook page. He claims he's neither of those two men. He did admit appears once in blackface. Shortly after Northam's admission, the lieutenant governor, Justin fair faction, now accused by two women of sexual assault. Which he denies. Vanessa Tyson said Fairfax forced her to perform a sex act in 2004. Meredith Watson says he sexually assaulted her in 2000 while students at duke. I don't think he'll have any other option but to resign if they turn out to be true. Reporter: Both women say they'll testify if there is an impeachment hearing. Fairfax says both encounters were consensual. He's calling on the FBI to investigate. There was a delegate two would for impeachment. He was going introduce articles of impeachment this morning. He has gone back and announced after hearing from his colleagues, he is not going to do that. A lot of colleague want investigations first. Those results will be brought to them later. To Washington now. The looming prospect of another

