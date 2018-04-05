New evidence could link alleged 'Golden State Killer' to crimes

More
A Sacramento judge ruled that prosecutors may collect additional DNA, fingerprints and photos of Joseph DeAngelo that could connect him to more murders and rapes.
3:05 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New evidence could link alleged 'Golden State Killer' to crimes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54931881,"title":"New evidence could link alleged 'Golden State Killer' to crimes","duration":"3:05","description":"A Sacramento judge ruled that prosecutors may collect additional DNA, fingerprints and photos of Joseph DeAngelo that could connect him to more murders and rapes.","url":"/GMA/News/video/evidence-link-alleged-golden-state-killer-crimes-54931881","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.