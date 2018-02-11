Expert tips on how to plan for the best holiday shopping deals

More
ABC News' consumer correspondent Becky Worley breaks down some insider tips on how to save big this holiday shopping season.
3:56 | 11/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Expert tips on how to plan for the best holiday shopping deals

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58921638,"title":"Expert tips on how to plan for the best holiday shopping deals","duration":"3:56","description":"ABC News' consumer correspondent Becky Worley breaks down some insider tips on how to save big this holiday shopping season. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/expert-tips-plan-best-holiday-shopping-deals-58921638","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.