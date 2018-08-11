Transcript for Eyewitness describe bar shooting that killed 12

We're joined now by three young women who were there at borderline bar and grill celebrating a 21st birthday when the shooting broke out, Taylor, Sara and Nelly, thank you so much, all three of you for joining us there this morning. And our hearts go out to you. Please know that. I know, Nelly, that it was your -- it was your birthday. Taylor, can you tell us what you saw when the shots first rang out? So, I was on the dance floor dancing and all of a sudden I heard the shots and turned around and saw it was an actual person with a gun and I couldn't believe it at first but my initial reaction was to run and take cover. So I did just that. And -- Go ahead. Please continue, I'm sorry. So I took cover, a bunch of people dog piled on top of each other and it was after the first sound of shots it was silent for like five seconds and then a couple of guys that were next to me got up and started sprinting for the back door and everyone just yelled run. He's coming. And so there was at least 50 people that all tried getting up and once and running out the back door. I ended up getting caught on the ground and stumbled over by multiple people. I got hit in the head by a stool that was being picked up to throw through a window. Until some guy came up behind me and grabbed me and said get up. We have to go. Just a chaotic scene and everybody doing the best they could in trying to help as many as they could. Sara, I understand that you saw the shooter when he came through the door? Yes, I was sort of kind of turned that way towards the door and I definitely saw the shooter draw his gun. I dropped to the floor. A friend yelled everybody down and we -- we were hiding behind tables trying to keep ourself covered and I looked behind me and there was spark and smoke started coming out and someone told me like that's smoke, that's a smoke bomb so as soon as we all saw that we jumped up and I don't -- I don't think -- I was able to run out the front door down some stairs, face-timed it in the parking lot but I was lucky enough to get out alive. Yes, you were and we're thinking of all those that were there including yourselves and those that were killed in the sheriff's deputy who rushed in to try to do what he could. We heard about the bartender that was helping. Can you just describe how people were just doing the best that they could, teylor, in that situation to help as much as they could? So, while we were all dog piled over at the side there were multiple men that got on their knees and pretty much blocked all of us with their back towards the shooter ready to take a bullet for any single one of us and just the amount of people that made sure everyone got out okay or if they were out they made sure they went around to every single person around them and ask fundamental they were okay and if they needed a phone to call their family or just in general any way they could help. It was awesome. We know that you still have some friends that are missing. Nelly, can anybody tell us about your friends and how you hope to find them? So, we had two friends that are missing, Cody Kaufman and Daniel, by the way, they were in there with us. They were bizarre Rahimi. I was hiding -- As soon as they got up to run out, they -- we -- We all lost each other. We all separated. So we don't know if they were still in there, if they got out. We don't know where they are. How were you all doing right now? How are you able to hold up after seeing what you saw? Just moments ago, not long ago. It, it -- it does not feel real. It feels like -- I'm in shock. I'm in shock. I'm terrified. I'm horrified at this, but I know I have my good friends with me and -- We're glad every one of us are okay. We're just praying for our friends that we haven't heard from but, yeah, it's a traumatizing thing to have been -- even witnessed and you never think it's going to be you until it happens and then like this is the problem with this -- this is real. And it's awful. Awful. Thank you three so very much. As you said you're no doubt in shock and please get the square that you need, Nelly, Sarah, teylor, we hope your friends are found safe and we appreciate it and we're thinking of you and the country is thinking of you. Thank you so much, all three. The best to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.