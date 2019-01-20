Transcript for Family issues emotional plea after Kentucky mom's mysterious disappearance

First, the emotional pleas of a young mother when has been missing now for two weeks. Her family wants any information you may have on her disappearance. Her name is Savannah Spurlock. ABC's Marci Gonzalez is on the story from our L.A. Bureau. Good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning. Police aren't saying what possibly could have happened to the 22-year-old, but now multiple agencies are working around the clock to find her. This morning, the family of this missing mother of four pleading on Facebook for her safe return. This person is someone's daughter, someone's mother, someone's sister. If you know anything, we beg you. Come forward. Reporter: Savannah Spurlock last seen two weeks ago, leaving a bar in Richmond, Kentucky, with three men. Shortly after these surveillance images were taken, Spurlock's mother, Ellen said her daughter facetimed her saying she would be home by the morning. She was in the car with a guy driving and at least one guy and a girl in the back because those people in the backseat were hollering at me. Reporter: The 22-year-old hasn't been heard from since. Her cell phone now going straight to voicemail. The men police say Savannah was with that night, questioned and released. No suspects have been named. Friends and loved ones desperate the find her, organizing a search party. Hanging signs and handing out fliers, hoping it helps bring Savannah home. We walked through trees and brush near the embankments of water and we have looked anywhere we could possibly think she might be. Reporter: Her family saying Savannah would have never willingly left her children, including her 6-week-old twins. I want so bad for somebody to see this and call in with anything that you think is small that might help. Reporter: Savannah's other children are just 2 and 3 years old, now being cared for by Savannah's mother. She says she believes her daughter is still alive. Again, pleading for anyone with information to call police. Guys, back to you. Difficult time for that family. Marci Gonzalez in Los Angeles, thank you so much.

