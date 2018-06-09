Transcript for Fast-moving wildfire slams Northern California

Now that major wow five is burning out west. Sitting down interstate five in California as Sam least try to evacuate. Firefighters are battling to contain it right now on ABC's Kane whitworth have the very latest. Overnight blazing flames near Redding California surrounding a sixty mile stretch of interstate five. Forcing highways to shut down drivers blocked behind a wall of fire. And some abandoning their vehicles racing to safety the fire which broke out Wednesday is spreading at an alarming rate already engulfing of 5000 acres with no containment. The inferno already reportedly injuring one driver. Check this. Period can. The new firefight erupting just days after crews were finally able to contain the car fire last week. That deadly inferno destroyed over a thousand homes and killed eight people. So far 600 firefighters have been called in to battle the delta fire. After the US Forest Service launched a full aircraft and ground response. Right now mandatory evacuations are still in place and officials saying. They know this fire was human 'cause but it's unclear at this point if it was accidental. Or intentional George who can can't thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.