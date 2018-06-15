Transcript for FBI decisions not politically motivated: IG report

Now to that new report blasting fired FBI director James Comey and his handling of the Clinton investigation calling his conduct insubordinate. Comey at a Minnesota airport when the report was released declining to comment but later writing in "The New York Times" that he respectfully disagrees. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Amy, good morning. That report is searing and embarrassing for the justice department and the FBI. But new FBI director Chris WRAY was adamant the mistakes did not change the outcome of investigations. He admitted though that the report requires all FBI employees to take a hard look at themselves. FBI director Christopher WRAY acknowledging the blistering assessment of that new inspector general report. The report does identify errors of judgment, violations of or even disregard for policy. Reporter: The inspector general concludes former FBI director James Comey should have never held that press conference without telling his bosses at the justice department he was going to recommend that Hillary Clinton should not be charged in the email probe. They do not know what I'm about to say. Reporter: The inspector general called that decision extraordinary and insubordinate. At that infamous press conference Comey also criticized Clinton. They were extremely careless. Reporter: Those comment, the report said, violated long-standing department practice of not criticizing suspects who are not charged. The inspector general also found that Comey had used a personal email account to conduct unclassified FBI business. This irony was not lost on Hillary Clinton who sarcastically tweeted, but my emails. And on Comey's decision to announce that he was re-opening the Clinton email probe just 11 days before the election, the former director is accused of rejecting long-standing department policy of not making announcements close to the end of election campaigns. Comey said he did the best he could suggesting he was trying to avoid the appearance of bias. Given what I knew at the time, these were the digs that were best calculated to preserve the values of the institutions. Reporter: Comey responded to the report with that op-ed in today's "New York Times" saying, quote, I do not agree with all of the inspector general's conclusions, but I respect the work of his office. But he goes on to say nothing in the report makes me think we did the wrong thing. Comey is standing by his decisions. He certainly is. Pierre Thomas, thanks so much.

