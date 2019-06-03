Transcript for FDA finds asbestos in makeup at Claire's

The FDA is warning that some Claire's cosmetics may contain asbestos it through products were eye shadow compact powder and a contour Pallet. Claire's disputes that the fibers found worst fastest but says the products have been removed from store shelves out of quote in abundance. Of caution. A beard that's described as magically ridiculous. It's also about. Hundreds of people lined up and nor folk Virginia last weekend. When Saturday morning of march from OIPA. Went on to sell customers were only allowed to buy 24 packs each. The Smart mouth brewing companies have all been sold some of the Bruins being resold on line at outrageous prices. Authorities warn that's actually illegal. And magically ridiculous.

