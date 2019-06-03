Transcript for FDA finds asbestos in makeup at Claire's

They've been through a lot. We turn to the new warning about the fda and some makeup products sold by the popular chain Claire's. The fda saying that some products tested positive for asbestos. Stephanie Ramos is here with more. Good morning, Stephanie. Reporter: Robin, good morning. We know Claire's is a hot spot for kids, young teens but right now the fda is putting out a warning saying people should not use three specific Claire's makeup products that tested positive for the cancer-causing the warning involves particular batches of Claire's eye shadow, claire's's compact powder and claire's's contour palette. It was reported back in 2017 and the retailer removed the products from its stores but did not issue a recall. The fda now says if you have any of these products, you should stop using them immediately. Claire's is now disputing the fda's findings saying they have conducted independent testing and they say their cosmetics are safe but the company says out of an abundance of caution they have removed the three products and are also removing any remaining talc-based cosmetics. If you think at home you have some of these products, your teens have purchased these products, go to abcnews.com. All of the details are right there. Robin. Notice how you said if your teens have purchased those because that's very popular with teens.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.