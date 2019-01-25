Transcript for Federal workers miss 2nd paycheck due to shutdown

and now we go a search for a compromise that could at least temporarily end the government shutdown as it hits day 35. Today marks the missed -- second missed paycheck for federal workers and according to one study, 800,000 are now owed about $6 billion in back pay. Mary Bruce has the latest. Good morning, Mary. Rter: Good morning, Michael. What comes next here is now up to senate leaders who last night told us to stay tuned. Under consideration here is now this short-term deal them more time to negotiate. The white house initially said that any deal would have to include a down payment for the president's wall. But now the president is hinting that he may support it even without that wall funding. I possible compromise in the works and the president could be on board. If they come to a reasonable agreement, I would support it. Reporter: President trump telling our Jonathan Karl he's open to a deal to temporarily re-open the government and isn't ruling it out even if it doesn't fund his border wall. Would you be open to temporary spending without money for the wall? Just to re-open the government. I wouldn't be happy with it but we have a lot of alternatives. Even if it has no wall money. I have other alternatives if I have to and I'll use them if I have to and we want to go through the system. We have to have a wall in this country. Reporter: House speaker Nancy Pelosi insists money for the wall will not be part of any deal to re-open the government. The president has just said that if we come to a reasonable agreement, he will support it. I hope that doesn't mean something -- some down payment for the wall. Reporter: With the shutdown in its fifth week the white house is on defense over these comments from commerce secretary Wilbur Ross. There are reports that there are some federal workers who are going to homeless shelters to get food. Well, I know they are and I don't really quite understand why. The 30 days of pay that some people will be out is no real reason why they shouldn't be able to get a loan. Reporter: Democrats pounced calling Ross who is a billionaire a modern Marie Antoinette. Is this the let them eat cake attitude. Reporter: Larry kudlow is downplaying the lasting economic impact while praising his staff. They're do it because they believe government service is honorable and believe in president trump and they are working as hard as ever. Reporter: Now, you heard the president say there repeatedly he has alternatives hinting he may declare a national emergency to build his wall anyway but even many Republicans are warning go answer that move. They say it would set a really bad precedent. Even though they're working behind the scenes congress basically out till next week. Reporter: Yeah, they are out here so while we're told someellos son lo hace the talks continue, don't expect much action today or over the weekend. Okay, Mary Bruce, thanks very

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.