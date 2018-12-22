Transcript for Fiance of missing Colorado mom arrested on murder charges

Well N to the search for that missing mom in Colorado leading to the arrest of her fiance. ABC's Clayton Sandell was there as the suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint. He joins us now from Denver. Clayton, good morning. Reporter: Hey, good morning, whit. It has been more than a H since Kelsey Berreth vanished, and police believe she was murdered. They have not found her body but this morning they say they have found and arrested the prime suspect. This morning, Patrick Frazee is behind bars. Police and FBI agents swarming his home early Friday coming face-to-face with Frazee just as he was about to leave his property holding him at gunpoint. They cut the lock on that gate and went up the road and they ordered him out of the car. He is now in handcuffs right up there. Reporter: Frazee now facing charges for allegedly murdering his missing fiance, 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth. While we have not found Kelsey at this time, information has been developed that is helping to narrow down our search. As you can tell from the arrest sadly, we do not believe Kelsey is still alive. Reporter: Police say Frazee was the last person to see Berreth meeting to pick up their 1-year-old daughter. That was shortly after she was last seen in public in this Colorado supermarket Thanksgiving day. Frazee tight-lipped when we tried to talk to him just one day before his arrest. Why haven't you spoken out about Kelsey? Reporter: Just last weekend, a search at Frazee's property and police escorting him from his home and towing his truck away but over the last 48 hours sources say the investigation kicked into high gear. Police again searching Berreth's home the night before Frazee was arrested. Investigators have recovered a number of items that make us suspicious that the crime did occur at Kelsey's residence. Reporter: Three days after Berreth vanished, her cell phone pinged 700 miles from home in Idaho. Police also now charging Frazee with solicitation to commit murder. Prosecutors hinted he did not act alone. It is a crime to solicit somebody to commit another crime. Is it fair to say then that Patrick had somebody working with him? Again, we'll be filing formal charges. Reporter: This morning friends are remembering Berreth for being a great mother with a beautiful spirit. She really was a sweetheart, she was beautiful inside and out. She's a gem lost too soon. Reporter: Now Frazee has not entered a plea but if he is convicted of murder he could face the death penalty. As for the couple's 1-year-old daughter, officials tell us she is safe and back with Kelsey's family. Guys. That's perhaps the saddest part of this story. Clayton, thank you very much.

