Transcript for Final 48-hour stretch to government shutdown deadline

The other big story, a big development. The senate passing a stop gap spending bill that will avert a government shutdown. It is heading to the house. A huge question hanging over this. Will president trump sign it without any extra spending for his border wall. Reporter: Good morning. Less than 48 thundershowers to go, capitol hill is now acting on a short-term fix desperate to avoid a shutdown. The senate passed this plan to keep it open through early February but it do not include any funding for the president's border wall, a blow to trump who had demanded any plan include $5 billion for ace wall and some are criticizing him for retreating and Fox News is declaring the president lost. It's worth amplifying this point. The wall was as we all know the signature campaign promise for Donald Trump who was chanted at all of his rallies. Do we think he'll get on board with this bill and sign it if it doesn't include any money for the wall. Reporter: They say he's willing to consider this short-term solution but has not yet committed to signing. Some conservative members are launching a last-ditch effort to try to change his mind but the political reality there is very little appetite to fund the wall and with Democrats about to be in control the chances the president will get billions are even more unlikely. Yet another tough situation for the president. Thank you very much.

