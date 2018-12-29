Transcript for Firefighters speak out about 911 call

Moving right along, a toddler is back home after a miraculous rescue on Christmas day. This is an awesome story. Now the first responders who rushed in to help are telling their story and ABC's janai Norman is here with more. Good morning, janai. Reporter: Good morning. This is an amazing story. It was a family's nightmare that turned into a Christmas miracle and that's exactly what the family says they prayed for after finding the 1-year-old unresponsive without a pulse in the family pool. Fire and rescue. My 1-year-old fell in the pool. Reporter: This morning the firefighter paramedics that responded to this 911 call on Christmas day are speaking for the first time about the heroic effort to save that baby boy's life. With the training that we have, usually you put most of your emotions aside and take care of the situation at hand. Reporter: Little Connor Hamler was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in a backyard pool in central Florida. The toddler now healthy and home. If it wasn't for our dispatcher giving instructions to the neighbor, the outcome would have been -- the patient would not have survived. Pinch his nose closed and completely cover his mouth with your mouth and then blow two regular breaths into the lungs. He's gurgling. He's gurgling, okay. Reporter: The family telling ABC news Connor has continued to get better and now is walking, talking, eating, drinking and smiling. We're overjoyed at his progress and recovery and are praising god for this miracle. My prayers go out to them and I'm glad to hear that the baby is doing well and I hope, you know, everything works out for them in the long run. And the family says this has been a sobering reminder at how quickly children can become out of reach and the importance of water safety and pool fences and you can imagine in places like Florida where so many people have pools, something definitely to think about. I know you think about this, and whit and I have talked about it a lot and rob of having tiny kids around the house, just constant paranoia. They can be gone in a second. Absolutely, they're running away. You have to watch them every second. Also a reminder as if we needed one about the importance of the work that first

