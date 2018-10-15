Transcript for Firestorm over white woman who claimed a boy groped her at a convenience store

We're back now of that firestorm over New York woman who called police on a little boy claiming he groped her. The incident was caught on camera and got millions of views he looked pilgrim is here with more and even once the accuser saw that video well. App Store took a quick turn to admit. But how he had that's right Robin it's a viral video that's been viewed more than seven million times chaining a woman that many say made it ridiculous claim that some argue. Was based on a race a white woman apparently calling police on a nine year old. Black boy accusing him of sexual assault. But this woman now doing an about face this morning with a message to that child. Are actually yeah. This white woman claiming to be on the fell with 911 after she says this nine year old black boy. Grabbed her inside a Brooklyn convenience store yeah. Time and your gut wrenching cries can be heard on the young boy and his sister. Yeah. Obama removed and and you're. Gonna. A hash tag corner store Caroline now lighting up the Internet on social media after the man who recorded Jason Littlejohn. Posted on FaceBook encouraging people to make this go viral surveillance. Video from inside the store clearly shows the boy's hands. In plain sight. And his book back. Grazing her backside of the woman who says identified as Teresa client claiming she called authorities because the boy's mother was aggressive I felt someone. I grabbed my. I said don't touch my. The woman flew at me. Claims she was a police officer who threatens her breasts and and I called 911. Clyde rich according to the store two days later he really didn't review the security cameras but watching this surveillance video for herself. Saying she was wrong. Young man. I don't know your name but I'm sorry. Leon my there hit and although they have not yet been identified but were told by someone close to them that they are looking for a lawyer to help them figure out how they should handle. The false accusations the squeeze nineteen years old you can't forget that. No hitter Jackson who bracket sister in an area that will thank goodness she finally apologize when she saw the truth what happened. And the I. Thank fifa.

