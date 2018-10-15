-
Now Playing: Woman calls 911 on black lawmaker campaigning in her district
-
Now Playing: Firestorm over white woman who claimed a boy groped her at a convenience store
-
Now Playing: Melinda Gates shares the worst advice she never took
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make royal baby announcement
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael victims in fight for survival
-
Now Playing: President Trump speaks out in new interview
-
Now Playing: State fish and wildlife commissioner faces calls for resignation
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions jackpot rises to $654M
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton speaks out on Monica Lewinsky
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told family baby news at Princess Eugenie's wedding
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson reportedly split
-
Now Playing: Melissa McCarthy became 'enamored' with characters in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
-
Now Playing: 'The Conners' sneak peek: Jackie tries to fix her kitchen's 'flow'
-
Now Playing: Nicholas Sparks dishes on 'Every Breath' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Kimmel says sometimes he has to 'rewrite' show when Trump 'does something nutty'
-
Now Playing: Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant open up about 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
-
Now Playing: Alyssa Milano reflects on #MeToo movement one year later
-
Now Playing: Police ask for public's help in finding model's killer
-
Now Playing: Trump vows 'severe punishment' for Saudi Arabia if missing journalist was murdered
-
Now Playing: Survivors help others as they wait for assistance