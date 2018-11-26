Transcript for Fisherman describes how he survived shark attack

We want to turn now to the survivor of that terrifying shark attack. He was spear fishing in the Bahamas when a shark steaked his head and neck. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Good morning. At first, he said he didn't know a shark was attacking him. Only he felt this huge impact on his head and neck. He remembers seeing his own blood in the water and thought his time was up. You're watching what will Krauss calls a brush with death. The young man was on a fishing trip in the Bahamas when he was charged by this reef shark. Shark. Shark. Shark! I just remember pleading with the lord, like, not right now. Not yet. Reporter: The shark clamping down on his head and neck. The only thing I really can remember in that moment under the water was the sound, the sound of the crunch of my head which is not a pleasant sound. Reporter: His story going viral after he posted on Thanksgiving about the encounter writing, this Thanksgiving I'm thankful more than ever for god's kindness and forgiveness over our family. I remember the first 15 minutes if we don't get him to stop bleeding, it could get all over. Reporter: He and his friends say they love the water too much to give it up. We want to come back again. Don't be scared. With one caveat. If that happens again, maybe ishltd get a new hob by. Reporter: His father asked his friends how they were making an impact on the world. Will's friends say now after the attack, they are looking to answer that question. Give them some clarity there. Yep.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.