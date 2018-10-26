Flood-damaged cars a growing danger: Report

In the wake of historic hurricanes, a new report warns 150,000 flood-damaged cars have snuck back onto the market in the past year.
2:47 | 10/26/18

Flood-damaged cars a growing danger: Report

