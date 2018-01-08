Frat member who pleaded guilty in hazing death escapes jail time

Ryan Burke, 21, who pleaded guilty for his role in the 2017 hazing death of pledge Tim Piazza, was sentenced to 27 months of probation, house arrest, community service and a $3,000 fine.
2:02 | 08/01/18

