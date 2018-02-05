Transcript for Fraternity members accused of hazing return to court

We are back with new developments in the fraternity hazing case. 12 defendants due in court for the death of Tim piazza as Pennsylvania's district attorney unveils a new legal strategy. Amy is here with all the latest. The Pennsylvania district attorney who took over the case is not giving up on those very serious involuntary charges that were thrown out by a judge. He says it should be up to a jury to make that decision. This morning, 12 former members of Penn state's beta theta pi from returned to court and Pennsylvania's attorney general says his office is working to reinstate involuntary manslaughter charges against five of the fraternity brothers in connection to the 2017 hazing death of Tim piazza. We are committed to holding every responsible individual accountable. Reporter: While these charges have twice been dismissed. Josh Shapiro claims the previous prosecutors charging decisions were based mainly on the fact that alcohol was provided for piazza during that frat initiation called the gauntlet. A drinking obstacle course. He says his team has looked beyond that. The more serious charge of involuntary manslaughter is appropriate only for individuals who we can prove met all three prongs, first, participating in the gauntlet, second, knowing of Tim's fall, and then third failing to act to get him the necessary medical care before it was too late. Reporter: Prosecutors say it took piazza's fraternity brothers 12 hours to call 911 after finding the 19-year-old pledge inebriated and unconscious following an alcohol-fueled hazing ritual which ended with piazza eventually falling down a flight of stairs. Piazza's grieving family fighting publicly to get justice since their son's death. I don't understaun how they could be so heartless and inhumane. Now gaining comfort. I feel like they're all in and do whatever they can to get justice for Tim. Reporter: An attorney for one of the five members that is seeking to be charged says there's no case for involuntary manslaughter. The participation in a particular fraternity event, the providing of alcohol to an individual does not create a direct cause of that person's death and that's what's required for involuntary manslaughter. Reporter: In addition to those involuntary manslaughter charges they are trying to introduce reckless endangerment charges and 26 have been charged. Dan Abrams back for more on this. This charges dismissed twice. Third time prosecutors not giving up. Will it work? Very unlikely. It's the same judge who previously rejected their appeal. They're basically trying a new legal theory saying why they should apply. Let's be clear. We're not talking about whether there should be charging. We're talking about what charges there should be. These are the toughest ones. Exactly, and so prosecutors are trying to ensure that they get for these five people the more significant charge of involuntary manslaughter. So far as a matter of law, a judge is throwing it out. When a judge throws it out as a matter of law it means it doesn't get to a jury. And the position of the prosecutor here is let a jury decide this. Let's leave it up to a jury to decide if it's involuntary manslaughter but when you're appealing, the legal question is did the lower court judge make an error as a matter of law, not were they right O the fact, was the decision the right one, did they have the right judgment? When you're appealing, the way the prosecutors are appealing here there has to be a mistake in the law. Does this three-part test there proposing opening up that possibility. They're hoping it does hoping using this new theory and, yes, we've used previous theories. We think this is the most compelling Terry and it's interesting because in their legal paper, the prosecutors are also saying, look, there was a previous D.A. Here who tried to get even more involuntary manslaughter charges. We're not doing that. We're being ream and being careful and judicious in deciding when we're going to seek involuntary manslaughter charges but I still think they're ending up with the same judge who rejected the appeal the first time and I think in the end they'll appeal to the Pennsylvania supreme court. Could go all the way, Dan Abrams, thanks very much.

