'GMA' Hot List: Audience member proposes to his girlfriend live on 'GMA'

More
Plus, Paul Rudd says he would learn a language and a musical instrument if he were on house arrest, and an adorable dog doesn't let his owner go to work in viral video.
1:08 | 06/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Audience member proposes to his girlfriend live on 'GMA'
Here's your 62 hot lip from GMA today. Love a good man here in the studio we just had a proposal. When did you decide to do this on national T. It's like two weeks ago at a soccer mom that idea is and she's expecting him nonsense like it's been that different kind of mountain. I have little upset from Tim and watch it every morning. Say hello I can't see her get its I don't. Some time getting out the door Thursday can be tough especially when your dog won't let you this little T honest doing his best to keep his owner. Cohn okay. I feel more like the dog at the end of it yeah. I know media that wasn't a good to my dog. Your character is under house arrest have you thought about what you would you. In your house if you had to stay in there for fifty years I would probably trying to learn a language I was finals learned. Musical instruments and of those describing a certainty this sounds great and I also have some thought. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56245865,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Audience member proposes to his girlfriend live on 'GMA'","duration":"1:08","description":"Plus, Paul Rudd says he would learn a language and a musical instrument if he were on house arrest, and an adorable dog doesn't let his owner go to work in viral video. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/gma-hot-list-audience-member-proposes-girlfriend-live-56245865","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.