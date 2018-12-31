Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: How effective are vaccines against the H1N1 flu virus?

Here's the 62 hot lips from GMA today this. How effective is this year's vaccine for dealing with H whine and whine and seasons where each one and one is the predominant virus which is what we're seeing this piece and the flu vaccine on hand to be really back them even if you are part of those people who gets the flu shot and then goes on to develop the flu. Having gotten the shot multiple protect you from the severe complications. Even though Christmas has passed and so have all the holiday feels like to Dwayne the rock Johnson and a beautiful video feature on its agreement this wouldn't want him. Can go into good isn't good lure. She gets accused of any home she wants even mayor she wants membership has its privileges. We prepare to watch the ball drop right here in New York City recent tip our hats. To some other cities bringing in the new year with their own version of the tradition Hershey Pennsylvania will drop their signature for keep kids in the town of Plymouth Wisconsin people gathered to watch a lit up wake. And mount Oliver North Carolina they'll begin 2019 by dropping 83 foot glowing pickle. And that's the DNA hot lips from today we'll see you in the morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.