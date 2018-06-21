Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Hero dad saves son from NASCAR crash

Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today. Secured debt actually exceeding his son from a fiery NASCAR craftsman in the stands watching this he runs under the track to pull his son from the burning car if he had been trapped him in court argument got him out I would have dug their way that these kind of. Have done this before Mike says when he hears about ten he got knocked out playing baseball and he gets the dad did. Jumped right over the wall to make sure that Mike was. Possibly have been like you put yourself they're good to. That movie Dracula is little lonely in the front hand finds dating but I heard you. Try the little bit of that yourself how to dance guy trying to and then I sat second. Everybody sees this and this 48. I know I'm it admits to being fair. Good morning. Did your idea what I'm down with the Brothers. I. At. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.