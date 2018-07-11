Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: John C. Reilly says he would be down for a 'Step Brothers' sequel

Here's a 62 hot lips from GMA today. Over 81. Only sequel you've ever done a lot of good anchorman to but it wasn't an anchorman one protecting big yeah. Either one will be you make it's equal to about why no you can wanted to sit with adults rather. Now a possibility that requires the twelve recent review of the people but I love it. It has taken fifty years but mr. Michael Douglas finally got his name on the Hollywood walk of well it even worse we would miss yet another Michael. That Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas a hundred. This sixteen year old great dancer yet sick thing. The Nihon as you know that we're. Ten. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.