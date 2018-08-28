Transcript for Golf cart use on highways raising serious safety concerns

K you. Very, very Addie. Now aa" investion into a surprising HD on roads across the country. Golf ca they'reur on highways raising serious safetyrns andve is in Georgia with a close look y,e. Reporter: Good morning to yome to peachtreecity, orgia WHE nearly every family owns of these, a golf cart. N they hao build a separate roadway for them to separatehem from regular affics golf carts become more and more common more more cities are having to deal with the safety issues.ople are gettinghurt. Watchs ts golf cart rolls overin a turn and the teenagerside are T the street and get a L atthuy golf cart in the mid of interstate in Arizona moseying down the busy freeway with no headlights. Azard out out on the ro Reporter: In 2017 there were estimated 18,00 golf injuriesling up emergency rooms across the coy. 16-year-olw pikowski suffered a brain injury after the cart hwas riding on the str flipped on its . The doctor reassured tt he had less THA a10 chance of mang it he is a fighter and survive. Feel really lucky to be alive. Reporter: Like Carolina beach,th Carolina are making neles. It's an issue that needs to be made safe. Reporter: Earliers coastal community raised the bar on golf cart requirinveg from turn signals eat belts. It's going to be a blu gol cart reporter woo's the officers enforce the new issue. Citation for N wearing you seat belt today. We W a steady stream of them roads some brearu in a little Mohan anour heote four tickets. In Carolina beach gol cart driver allowed the roads with a Lim o5 miles an hourut lawsary from town to town. Oh, wow. Reporter: In Carolina we see them driving heavy trfic and show all these desident and CEO of theational safetycouncil, heman. As a saf professional Thi makes me uncomfortable. Reportee sees her. Allowin governmt carts to operate on roadway there'sth vehic traffic is not safe and so eve though it might be permitted, itay not for peo to actually do this. Reporter: The international gh trartation vehicle association tell us they do but add golf cartsnherently safe used properly. The laws vary from state T state and city to stand in some places you can bes young as 14 and drive legally a G cart. Oh, wow,hout a licen for a car you have lic for a golfrt. All GHT, thank you very Steve. You know, the thing I a lot is common sense. Ye. To me. Very true. You shouldn'ton eeway with some that can't keepith traic and doesn't have all the safety Reints. Thank you to Steve osunsami F

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.